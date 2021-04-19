$384.77 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce $384.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.51 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $347.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.56. 19,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,192. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average is $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

