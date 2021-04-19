$384.77 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce $384.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.51 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $347.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.56. 19,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,192. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average is $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.