$42.26 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post $42.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $43.37 billion. AT&T posted sales of $42.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $170.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.98 billion to $174.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $170.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.95 billion to $176.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 517,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,706,895. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $213.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in AT&T by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

