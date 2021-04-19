$455.95 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce $455.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $451.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $461.14 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $414.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $62.51. 389,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

