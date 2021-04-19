$5.30 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post sales of $5.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $5.60 million. MediWound reported sales of $4.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $30.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $31.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $19.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

Several research firms have commented on MDWD. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis began coverage on MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

