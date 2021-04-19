54,450 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $120.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

