$67.94 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $67.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.96 million to $69.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $69.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $275.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.29 million to $278.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $290.32 million, with estimates ranging from $283.63 million to $294.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 78,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,942. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $435.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

