7,075 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,552,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,580,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 165,699 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $140.54 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

