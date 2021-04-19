715,664 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 715,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.41% of Barnes Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,973 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Barnes Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on B. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE B opened at $50.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.