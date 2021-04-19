$74.74 Million in Sales Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will announce $74.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $75.18 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $70.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $304.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.06 million to $306.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $311.72 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 510,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $717.78 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

