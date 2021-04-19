8,100 Shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 248.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 83,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $40.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.