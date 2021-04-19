888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 348 ($4.55).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of 888 stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 408 ($5.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 416 ($5.44). The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 300.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. 888’s payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

