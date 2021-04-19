$97.54 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to post sales of $97.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $100.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $96.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $408.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.88 million to $422.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $415.12 million, with estimates ranging from $405.15 million to $436.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Busey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

