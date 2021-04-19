$998.44 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce sales of $998.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.64 million. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRO. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of MRO opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 602,616 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

