Abcam plc’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam’s (NASDAQ:ABCM) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 20th. Abcam had issued 8,945,218 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $156,541,315 based on an initial share price of $17.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $6,563,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

