Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $39.56 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,003 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 170,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $260.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $166.11 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average is $225.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

