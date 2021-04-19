Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Trading Up 3.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.80. Approximately 49,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,842,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASO. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,979,793 shares of company stock valued at $475,247,395.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $21,904,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $14,250,000.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

