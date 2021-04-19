ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $33.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,437 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.