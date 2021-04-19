Accenture plc Cuts Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Accenture plc reduced its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,071,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104,000 shares during the period. Duck Creek Technologies accounts for 100.0% of Accenture plc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Accenture plc owned 0.16% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $951,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

DCT stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $43.69. 25,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -395.64. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 92,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $5,020,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,097 shares in the company, valued at $8,088,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,644,198 shares of company stock valued at $298,896,496. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

