Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,384,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after buying an additional 10,476,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,928 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,741,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 785,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,096,000.

BATS EFV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.72. 1,923,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

