Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Celcuity worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 25.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

CELC traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,026. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $316.05 million, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

