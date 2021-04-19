Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $390.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.20 and a 200-day moving average of $357.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

