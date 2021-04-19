Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 3,830 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 1.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 165,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,279. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

