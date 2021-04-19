Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Accuray were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,881,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,890,000 after buying an additional 814,053 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 576,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 201,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $5.21 on Monday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $484.00 million, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

