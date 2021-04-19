Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $95.99 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

