Acute Angle Cloud Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $4.28 million and $2.08 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,032.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,122.80 or 0.03857371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.13 or 0.00469061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $904.05 or 0.01642760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.72 or 0.00586415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.53 or 0.00524295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00060389 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00420218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

