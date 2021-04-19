Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.70

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

ADAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

