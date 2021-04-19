Ade LLC Has $785,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ade LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.8% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 67,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

