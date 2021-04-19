Ade LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ade LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,253. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $75.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.