Ade LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ade LLC trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,914 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,074,000.

NYSE WU traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 49,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,898. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on WU. Citigroup increased their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.84.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

