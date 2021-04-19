Ade LLC Sells 140 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ade LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,609,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $146.10. The company had a trading volume of 96,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,989. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.74 and its 200 day moving average is $127.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $147.40.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

