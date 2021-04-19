Ade LLC Sells 49,846 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Ade LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,846 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTIN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $735,000.

Shares of PTIN traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,862. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

