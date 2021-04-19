Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.59 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

