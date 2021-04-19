Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $189.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

