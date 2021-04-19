Adirondack Trust Co. Has $276,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $70.58 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $71.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

