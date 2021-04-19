Adirondack Trust Co. Has $405,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $227.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.