Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Southern by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

