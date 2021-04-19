Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

HD opened at $327.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.51 and a 12 month high of $328.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

