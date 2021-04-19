Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $514.85. 56,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,776. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.21 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $246.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.