Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12,364.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after acquiring an additional 64,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $192.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.41 and a fifty-two week high of $193.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

