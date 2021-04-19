Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $210.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advance Auto Parts traded as high as $195.94 and last traded at $194.42, with a volume of 4719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,561,000 after buying an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,462,000 after acquiring an additional 162,479 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day moving average of $162.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

