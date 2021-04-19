Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $185.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,240. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $112.41 and a 52 week high of $193.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 110.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 44,295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.