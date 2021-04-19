Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to $4.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AAVVF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.03.

AAVVF stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $490.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

