Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.30

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.30 and last traded at $96.80, with a volume of 6583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

