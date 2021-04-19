AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTEC. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 716.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

HTEC stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89.

