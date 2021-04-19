AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $382,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,797,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 294.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $316.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,648,335. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.