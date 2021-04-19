AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $7.56 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

In other news, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $96,112.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,624.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.