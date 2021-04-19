AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,729,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $178.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $179.11.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

