AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in APi Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in APi Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

APG opened at $22.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $22.37.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

