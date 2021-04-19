Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Short Interest Update

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ADYX opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. Adynxx has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain.

