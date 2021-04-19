Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Agile Therapeutics worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

